The One House Of The Dragon Character George R.R. Martin Wishes He Had Created

We first meet the best boy on either side of the Narrow Sea in "House of the Dragon" season 2's first episode, "A Son for a Son," as a companion to the ratcatcher who comes to be known as Cheese (Mark Stobbart). Even before the abhorrent killing of baby Jaehaerys Targaryen, Cheese already had audiences red-hot with anger after he kicked his dog companion to dismiss him when he was no longer useful. It's a quick but highly effective way of making us immediately hate Cheese even before he turns into a horrific child murderer.

In a post on his personal blog, Martin shared his admiration for the addition of the dog to the cast of "House of the Dragon." Martin confessed that he is "not usually a fan of screenwriters adding characters to the source material when adapting a story," especially not when he's the one responsible for the source material. Still, he now has one exception: "That dog was brilliant."

"Such a little thing... such a little dog... but his presence, the few short moments he was on screen, gave the ratcatcher so much humanity," Martin wrote. "I wish I'd thought of that dog. I didn't, but someone else did. I am glad of that."

He's right to be glad. That dog is one of the wisest choices "House of the Dragon" has ever made, especially because he was not just a one-off character to be treated cruelly before disappearing. Instead, the dog has had a little arc of his own as the most loyal being in the land, a story that echoes the saddest and most tragic episode of "Futurama." That's right, we have our very own Westerosi "Jurassic Bark," the Hachiko of King's Landing.