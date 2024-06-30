Horror Movie Alternate Endings More Brutal Than The Real Ones

Horror movies are known for bringing terror and violence, but even they have limits on their on-screen brutality and grim tones. More than just cutting content to avoid harsher ratings and overly putting off audiences, horror movies will occasionally change their entire endings. From not being consistent with the tone of the rest of the movie to going too far with its graphic content, these alternate endings are often major departures that would have changed everything. Even the biggest horror classics and established franchises see these big changes, altering endings for a variety of reasons in post-production.

With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the biggest horror movies with alternate endings that were more brutal than the ones included with their respective theatrical cuts. These planned endings each went a step too far with their content and tone, which is why each of them were ultimately cut. You'll have to decide whether the right decision was made or not.