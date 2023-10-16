13 Alternate Endings That Would Have Changed Everything

In "Edge of Tomorrow," Tom Cruise for once plays a character not good at what he does. Major Bill Cage has never seen combat and works in PR. Objecting to covering a battle in the ongoing war against alien invaders, he's demoted to the role of Private, thrust into combat, and soon finds himself dead. That's not the end of him, though; it seems that every time he dies, he respawns and lives the day over. It turns out this is a result of exposure to alien blood, allowing him to experience the war the way the aliens do, resetting the day and adjusting tactics every time one of their "Alphas" gets killed.

In the end, Cage locates the "Omega," essentially a final boss in the video game-like scenario in which he's been living. Having received a blood transfusion, he loses his ability to respawn and gets seriously wounded, but not before dropping some grenades into the Omega to blow it up. Conveniently, he absorbs its blood and manages to reset the day one more time so that everything begins again. His comrades are back to life; the Omega remains dead.

Some fans thought that Cage should have stayed dead, as a noble sacrifice. Cruise and his favorite screenwriter, Christopher McQuarrie, disagreed. McQuarrie considered a twist where the Omega discovers the plan to kill it but ultimately felt that would exhaust audiences, and that only a happy ending would work.