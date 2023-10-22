Rob Zombie's Halloween 2 Ending Explained: Love Hurts, Love Scars

Though "Halloween" has always played fast and loose with continuity (read the convoluted watch order here), Zombie's movies are their own thing. His first basically retold the original film but with an extended prologue showing Michael's childhood in more detail. There's one other big difference, tied into the new beginning: Michael (Tyler Mane) and Laurie Strode (Scout Taylor-Compton) are brother and sister from the get-go (the sibling angle wasn't present in Carpenter's original movie). The infant Angel Myers was adopted by the Strodes after Michael started murdering people (including their stepfather and big sister) and was institutionalized.

This twist goes back to the first "Halloween II" (a sequel to Carpenter's); there, it was a hackneyed retcon that John Carpenter came to regret. Zombie makes that connection the heart of his duology. Unlike the 1978 original, Michael returns to Haddonfield specifically to reunite with his sister and kills Laurie's adoptive parents.

"Halloween 2" is about the fallout of that reunion, one or two years later (in the theatrical and director's cuts, respectively). Laurie is alive, now living with her friend/fellow survivor Annie Brackett (Danielle Harris) and her father Leigh, the town's sheriff (Brad Dourif). Laurie is in therapy with Dr. Collier (Margot Kidder) and not doing great, suffering from nightmares about both dying and killing. She gets worse when she learns her birth name.

Dr. Sam Loomis (Malcolm McDowell), Michael's former psychiatrist, has published a tell-all book divulging Laurie's true identity. In Carpenter's original, Loomis (Donald Pleasence) said Michael was pure evil and it was taken at face value. In Zombie's film, he's just a hack and his riding the media circus reflects that.

Michael is presumed dead but is actually making his way back to Haddonfield. Spurred on by a vision of his late mother Deborah (Sheri Moon Zombie) and his younger self (Chase Wright Vanek), he's carving a trail of blood as he makes another go-around at connecting with Laurie.