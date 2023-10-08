The Correct Order To Watch The Halloween Movie Franchise

John Carpenter's 1978 horror film "Halloween" was famously inspired by 1960s serial killer films like Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho" and Powell/Pressburger's "Peeping Tom," only filtered through a low-budget, '70s grindhouse lens. Initially, "Halloween" was dismissed by audiences, but legend has it that Roger Ebert's overwhelmingly positive 1979 review saved it from obscurity. This may seem like an odd piece of trivia, given that Ebert infamously hated the slasher genre that "Halloween" helped spawn.

For the uninitiated, the original "Halloween" was about an empty-eyed young child, Michael Myers, who killed his big sister in cold blood on Halloween night in 1963. For fifteen years, Michael was kept in an insane asylum where he never spoke a word and stared blankly at a wall. Michael breaks out of the hospital in 1978, travels back to his old neighborhood, dons a creepy white-face mask, and begins stalking and murdering babysitters on Halloween night.

"Halloween" was made for a mere $350,000 and went on to gross $70 million worldwide. That success all but assured at least one sequel. A combination of low budgets, brand recognition, and high earnings have seen "Halloween" sequels released on the regular ever since. To date, there have been 13 "Halloween" movies.

But, confounding to outsiders, those 13 movies actually cover five unique continuities. There is at least one remake (which had its own sequel), and one additional "Halloween" sequel that stands outside all of the other continuities. There are three films in the series merely called "Halloween" and, most frustrating of all, two films called "Halloween II." Certain characters, played by the same actors, are related in some continuities, and not related in others.

This article will reveal the actual release order, and endeavor to lay out, simply, the five separate continuities.