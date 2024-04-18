A Short Nude Scene In 28 Days Later Scared Cillian Murphy More Than Zombies

In the commentary for "28 Days Later," Boyle explained that Murphy "was very worried about doing these scenes naked, as actors always are," but then clarified that there was a closed set and a hard rule about not cracking jokes (in case they were misinterpreted). The short scene depicts Murphy on a hospital bed, fully nude, with the camera directly overhead. We see him get up and get something to wear, and that's it for his naked moment. While the fierce and fast infected (they're just speedy zombies) are a lot scarier for audiences, being naked on screen is probably a bit more intimidating for actors. After all, they can see the zombies/infected in the makeup chair!

Murphy was nervous about that early nude scene, but he's seemingly developed a slightly more liberal attitude toward them in recent years. When asked by GQ about the sex scenes in "Oppenheimer," he explained that they were truly important (even if they were uncomfortable to shoot):

"I think they were vital in this movie. I think the relationship that he has with Jean Tatlock is one of the most crucial emotional parts of the film. I think if they're key to the story then they're worthwhile. Listen, no one likes doing them, they're the most awkward possible part of our job. But sometimes you have to get on with it."

There was quite an online kerfluffle around the necessity of sex scenes in TV and movies (they're necessary!) because of "Oppenheimer," and Murphy is spot-on in his assessment. It also sounds like he still doesn't like doing them, but "awkward" is better than "terrifying," right?