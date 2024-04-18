A Short Nude Scene In 28 Days Later Scared Cillian Murphy More Than Zombies
Actors are asked to do a lot of potentially terrifying things in the name of their work, especially when filming horror movies. So it's not really a surprise that Irish actor Cillian Murphy was slightly scared about filming one particular scene in Danny Boyle's early 2000s film "28 Days Later," although the reasons behind his nervousness might not be what you think. Instead of panicking about filming a sequence with one of the movies' horrifying zombie extras or having to deal with some of the movie's more extreme horror aspects, Murphy was concerned about the brief nude scene that introduced his character to audiences. It's a rather brief moment, but it's honestly understandable that Murphy was a little nervous, as it's a full-frontal nude shot that shows off the uh, whole kit and caboodle.
On the DVD commentary for the movie, Boyle revealed that Murphy was worried about the scene, which is pretty funny given Murphy's nudity and participation in sex scenes for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." Maybe it's just that first nude scene that's really scary? Whatever the case, it's always fun when an actor hangs dong in a movie (I mean, lots of folks want it for the "Joker" sequel), though it should always be something the actor is comfortable with. Enthusiastic consent is sexy!
Fast zombies and full-frontal nudity
In the commentary for "28 Days Later," Boyle explained that Murphy "was very worried about doing these scenes naked, as actors always are," but then clarified that there was a closed set and a hard rule about not cracking jokes (in case they were misinterpreted). The short scene depicts Murphy on a hospital bed, fully nude, with the camera directly overhead. We see him get up and get something to wear, and that's it for his naked moment. While the fierce and fast infected (they're just speedy zombies) are a lot scarier for audiences, being naked on screen is probably a bit more intimidating for actors. After all, they can see the zombies/infected in the makeup chair!
Murphy was nervous about that early nude scene, but he's seemingly developed a slightly more liberal attitude toward them in recent years. When asked by GQ about the sex scenes in "Oppenheimer," he explained that they were truly important (even if they were uncomfortable to shoot):
"I think they were vital in this movie. I think the relationship that he has with Jean Tatlock is one of the most crucial emotional parts of the film. I think if they're key to the story then they're worthwhile. Listen, no one likes doing them, they're the most awkward possible part of our job. But sometimes you have to get on with it."
There was quite an online kerfluffle around the necessity of sex scenes in TV and movies (they're necessary!) because of "Oppenheimer," and Murphy is spot-on in his assessment. It also sounds like he still doesn't like doing them, but "awkward" is better than "terrifying," right?
The potential sequel
Murphy ended up winning an Academy Award for Best Actor for "Oppenheimer," which is pretty high praise, but he told Variety that he would be willing to return to the "28 Days Later" universe for a potential sequel. Alex Garland, who penned "28 Days Later," will be reuniting with Boyle for "28 Years Later," the third film in the trilogy that would theoretically bring it all to a close. Murphy's character Jim does not appear in "28 Weeks Later," the follow-up to "28 Days," but he could have potentially survived to end up in the third film, so it may yet happen!
It's probably pretty unlikely that Murphy would need to be naked once more for the "28 Days" universe. Still, it would be great to see him return to the film series that introduced him to many audiences around the world.