In A Violent Nature's Brutal Kills Were The Work Of One Under-Sung Horror Genius

Tom Savini. Rick Baker. Dick Smith. Rob Bottin. Ve Neill. Stan Winston.

The world of special effects makeup often feels like a dying art, with studios and streamers increasingly pursuing CGI and digital FX over practical artistry. Now, there is absolutely room for both styles and different films call for different methods, but gone are the days where the average moviegoer can recognize the name of a special effects makeup artist. Diehard fans are, of course, the exception to the rule, and there's at least one name that horror fanatics all know by heart and are stoked as hell to see on an end credits crawl: Steven Kostanski.

For the uninitiated, Steven Kostanski is one of the most fascinating voices in genre cinema working today. His films "The Void" and "Psycho Goreman" are both well-loved favorites, he finally gave the "Leprechaun" franchise a solid film with "Leprechaun Returns," and Kostanski's work as part of the Astron-6 film collective ("Father's Day," "Manborg," "Bio-Cop," etc.) helped usher in a renewed desire for more inventive, practical effects in horror films. When he's not working on his own projects, Kostanski has become one of the most desirable SFX and prosthetics artists in the game, lending his talents to DC's "Suicide Squad," episodes of "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Hannibal," and even big-budget horror films like "Crimson Peak" and "It Chapter One."

Despite his successes working for some of the major players in the entertainment industry, his DIY roots are still as strong as ever. Kostanski was the special effects lead and head of prosthetics on the horror indie hit, "In a Violent Nature," and, as it turns out, one of the earliest conversations director Chris Nash had about bringing the film to life took place on the set of "Psycho Goreman."