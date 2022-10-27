Makeup Effects Legend Tom Savini On Creepshow's 40th Anniversary And George Romero's Legacy [Exclusive Interview]

This year marks the 40th anniversary of "Creepshow." There have been so many attempts over the years to do horror anthologies. Rarely are they as successful or as lasting as "Creepshow," and it still continues to endure. Why do you think it succeeded where others failed?

George Romero. I mean, that's the simplest answer to that question. If you've seen "Night of the Living Dead" and everything George has done since then, it's clear where the talent was back then. I'll never lie to you: The people that were involved in that, if you notice, George never did a thing with them again. They were never involved in any of George's stuff. So clearly the talent was with George, and as far as "Creepshow" goes, how can you go wrong having stuff written by Stephen King? There's a great pool of talent here in Pittsburgh. It was that pool of talent that made "Creepshow," but it's the writing and it was the handling of it by George. The anthologies that have happened since then failed miserably. Even if you've watched the TV show, they did a great job trying to capture that, but you can't put the George Romero lightning in a bottle. Maybe it was a fluke, I don't know.

We had great fun making it. We weren't going to shoot the fifth one. There wasn't a fifth episode. He gathered us together and then we voted on whether to do the E. G. Marshall cockroach episode. I'm glad we did, because that's one of the best episodes. It's really not hard to pinpoint why. Again, I said: George Romero, Stephen King, the pool of talent, the actors like Fritz Weaver, Hal Holbrook. These were fantastic actors that really pulled it off. Paul Hirsch, the editor of "Star Wars," edited the crate episode with Fluffy. I remember George in his office came up to me and apologized. He said, "I just saw the edit of 'The Crate' and Fluffy's hardly in it." I said, "No. No, that has to happen." Look at "Alien." The key is once you see the monster, it's over. The audience goes, "I can deal with that." You never saw the monster an "Alien," except in little bits and pieces. You only saw the full creature when she blew him away from the spaceship at the very end, so that's integral. That's key to keeping Fluffy scary, not seeing him too much. So yeah, the editing, I mean, it was a bunch of things that added up to the greatness of "Creepshow."

The movie was inspired by the EC Comics of the '50s. Did you have a favorite story from that incredible run of comics?

No, I hardly ever looked at those. I own them all now, but back then, I thought they were really visceral and gory and great. I think I saw one or two of them, so I knew what George was going after, but way before that was "Dead of Night," the British anthology film. That was fantastic.

The segment with the dummy is incredible.

Yeah. They were fantastic. I'm sure George was very influenced by that — telling scary stories in a classy way. "The classy way" means classy actors, sets, set pieces. There are key ingredients to making a George Romero film great and successful. One is, he always included something that was going on in the world. There was always a subplot. The other one was outstanding and unique makeup effects by me. Think of a George Romero film and automatically what comes into your head is one or two of the makeup effects that I created. So those are key ingredients, and "Creepshow" is my masterpiece. It's full of those.