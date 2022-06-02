Quentin Tarantino And Pulp Fiction Co-Writer Roger Avary Are Starting A Video Archives Podcast

A decades-long friendship is turning into a podcast this summer, and it's one that will surely have movie buffs tuning in. According to the Associated Press, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and screenwriter Roger Avary are teaming up for The Video Archives Podcast, which will dive deep into the VHS collection from the video store where the pair first worked together decades ago.

Video Archives was a Manhattan Beach, California video store that went out of business — but before it did, it was a haven for budding movie nerds like Tarantino and Avary. The pair met while working there in 1983, and when the store went out of business, the future "Kill Bill" director bought out their inventory, which by his count includes nearly 8000 DVDs and VHS tapes.

Now, Tarantino and Avary (who co-wrote "Pulp Fiction" with the filmmaker and went on to write movies including "The Rules of Attraction" and "Beowulf") will be revisiting their origins in audio form, watching and discussing a curated selection of titles from the archive. In a joint statement to AP, the pair said: