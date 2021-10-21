Psycho Goreman Sequel Could Happen, According To Director Steven Kostanski
It's a great day to be a fan of violent alien overlords, big brain best friends, fearless pre-teen girl bullies, and of course, hunky boys. Filmmaker Steven Kostanski and the Canadian film production company Astron-6 have developed somewhat of a cult following thanks to films like "Manborg," "Father's Day," "Bio-Cop," "The Void," "The Editor,"(directed by Adam Brooks and Matthew Kennedy) and "Leprechaun Returns," but they truly knocked it out of the park with their hilarious sci-fi comedy gorefest, "Psycho Goreman." Following the film's release on Shudder, fans were quick with endless memes and gifs. Then there was a Blu-ray release, a neon vinyl release of the soundtrack, and even a clothing line over at Cavity Colors.
According to the fine folks at Bloody-Disgusting, during an interview on their podcast "The Boo Crew," Kostanski expressed the desire to continue the "Psycho Goreman" storyline:
"I want to follow that up with something that delivers, and so the more people love the movie and want more from it, the more I'm like 'Oh s***, I've gotta deliver a thing,' And I'm trying. I'm working on it. It's surprisingly complicated trying to get this off the ground. Sequel issues... rights and things. Just trying to make all the things line up, and also just find the time to sit down and write the damn thing. I hope to get something going soon."
Does this mean there's a "Psycho Goreman 2" coming our way soon? Not really, but the fact it's even a possibility is cause for celebration.
What the Hell is Psycho Goreman?
From the official description on Shudder:
Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after a failed attempt to destroy the universe. They nickname the evil creature Psycho Goreman (or PG for short) and use the magical amulet they discovered to force him to obey their childish whims. It isn't long before PG's reappearance draws the attention of intergalactic friends and foes from across the cosmos and a rogues' gallery of alien combatants converges in small-town suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy.
Steven Kostanski wrote and directed the film, with Nita-Josee Hanna ("Books of Blood"), Owen Myre ("NOS4A2"), Adam Brooks ("Father's Day"), Alexis Hancey ("Silver Tongue"), and Matthew Ninaber ("Transference") starring.
There is currently a "Psycho Goreman" comic book from Lethal Comics that will serve as an anthology comic in a similar style to the "Star Wars" anthology novels from the 1990s. As Kostanski said on The Boo Crew:
"This is like all the stories that the Galactic Council has with all their near misses with PG. It takes place during the movie. It's like the Council is sitting there waiting for stuff to happen with Pandora, and they're all passing the time... each character goes off on a crazy wild story."
"Psycho Goreman" is available to stream on Shudder