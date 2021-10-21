Psycho Goreman Sequel Could Happen, According To Director Steven Kostanski

It's a great day to be a fan of violent alien overlords, big brain best friends, fearless pre-teen girl bullies, and of course, hunky boys. Filmmaker Steven Kostanski and the Canadian film production company Astron-6 have developed somewhat of a cult following thanks to films like "Manborg," "Father's Day," "Bio-Cop," "The Void," "The Editor,"(directed by Adam Brooks and Matthew Kennedy) and "Leprechaun Returns," but they truly knocked it out of the park with their hilarious sci-fi comedy gorefest, "Psycho Goreman." Following the film's release on Shudder, fans were quick with endless memes and gifs. Then there was a Blu-ray release, a neon vinyl release of the soundtrack, and even a clothing line over at Cavity Colors.

According to the fine folks at Bloody-Disgusting, during an interview on their podcast "The Boo Crew," Kostanski expressed the desire to continue the "Psycho Goreman" storyline:

"I want to follow that up with something that delivers, and so the more people love the movie and want more from it, the more I'm like 'Oh s***, I've gotta deliver a thing,' And I'm trying. I'm working on it. It's surprisingly complicated trying to get this off the ground. Sequel issues... rights and things. Just trying to make all the things line up, and also just find the time to sit down and write the damn thing. I hope to get something going soon."

Does this mean there's a "Psycho Goreman 2" coming our way soon? Not really, but the fact it's even a possibility is cause for celebration.