The Acolyte's Lightsaber Battles Caused Destruction Behind The Scenes

This is far from uncommon when making a "Star Wars" project. More often than not, actors behave the way you'd picture anyone being able to use "real" lightsabers or blasters world — break a lot of them while playing and making noises. Giancarlo Esposito may not have played a Jedi, but he did get to play around with the Darksaber, and also break enough of them that the production was down to a single prop that was very much needed for a scene.

Then there was Ewan McGregor. The actor did not break lightsaber props (though the metal lightsaber blades did bend all the time while making the prequel trilogy), but he had a habit of making his own lightsaber sound effects while shooting, and not just during the prequel trilogy when he was younger, but even during the more recent "Obi-Wan Kenobi" TV show. Honestly, who wouldn't? "Star Wars" is so full of iconic sounds, which are only added to the film during post-production, so filming a lightsaber duel with zero sound effects feels like a cheat. At that point, who wouldn't be tempted to do their own lightsaber noises on set?

And it's not just the lightsabers, but blasters, too. A blaster sounds mighty different than any movie gun, and any kid would tell you that you can't simply pretend to shoot a blaster without shouting "pew pew." Even adults would agree, just ask Laura Dern, who kept saying "pew pew" so much while shooting "The Last Jedi" that you can even see her mouthing the words during a scene in the final film.

Getting to join the "Star Wars" franchise is worth rejoicing over, like how Hayden Christensen reacted to getting cast as Anakin by having a lightsaber battle with his roommate.