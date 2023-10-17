Giancarlo Esposito Was A Darksaber Liability In The Mandalorian

"Star Wars" fans know that there are few things more ridiculously fun than playing around with toy lightsabers, so it's probably pure joy to get to swing around the saber props on the set of a "Star Wars" movie or tv show. (The blasters are probably pretty darn fun, too — just ask Laura Dern!) So when it came to filming the big fight in the finale of "The Mandalorian," Giancarlo Esposito understandably wanted to do it himself. Esposito told Kelly Clarkson (via SyFy) that when he got to set and saw the much younger, smaller stunt performer that would be appearing as him opposite stuntman Lateef Crowder as Din Djarin, he stepped in and trained to do it instead.

One big difference between actors doing their own stunts and trained stunt performers is that the latter know how to pull their thrusts and swings with a saber just enough while still selling the action. It turns out that while Esposito did a great job of getting the viciousness of the fight across, he did so at the expense of multiple prop Darksabers.