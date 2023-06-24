Laura Dern Couldn't Stop Herself From Making Sound Effects On Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Those of us who played "Star Wars" on the playground are about to find that we have something in common with Laura Dern. The "Blue Velvet" and "Jurassic Park" actor memorably starred in "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" as the heroic Vice-Admiral Amilyn Holdo. While the character's ultimate fate in the film is both brave and sad, it sounds like Dern had a whole lot of fun playing the Resistance leader.
Cast your mind back to the days when you pretended to be Han Solo or Princess Leia, wielding a stick that doubled as a blaster. Naturally, we had to make the sound effects ourselves. It's very hard not to. Of course, if you're actually in a "Star Wars" film, you're really not supposed to do that. According to Games Radar, director Rian Johnson revealed that Dern couldn't help but make noises whenever her character fired a blaster during production. You can't hear them, but apparently "one moment did make it into the final cut of the movie, at about one hour and 30 minutes in," according to the outlet. I can't hear it, but it warms my heart, knowing it's there. Dern isn't the only person to be unable to resist reliving their childhood while on the set of a "Star Wars" film.
'It's Star Wars — I could cry'
Laura Dern also talked about this during her appearance on "The Last Show with Stephen Colbert" prior to the film hitting theaters in 2017. She explained that she was all ready to start filming the scene where Holdo wields a blaster (her mic on and costume in place), only to suddenly find herself overwhelmed by what was happening once the camera started rolling. "It's 'Star Wars' — I could cry," she told the host. She also spoke about making sound effects for her blaster, admitting she didn't even realize she was doing it:
"I didn't know I did it, and I guess they were watching dailies and recognized it deeply. There's a moment where, you know, I get to have a space weapon in my hand [...] and I guess, didn't realize that I was back in my bedroom at eight years old, doing the scene, and I went 'Pew! Pew!' They've taken the sound out. I don't think you'll hear that in the movie."
Colbert called it "adorable," and he's not wrong. She isn't the only actor whose love of "Star Wars" made their inner child come out during filming. Lightsaber wielders have done it as well. Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel films and the character's solo series, spoke about this during the virtual "Obi-Wan Kenobi" press conference (via Yahoo! Sports). He admitted, "It's impossible not to, and if you're not making them, you're doing it in your head, I think."
No one escapes the power of "Star Wars." May the Force be with you.
