Laura Dern Couldn't Stop Herself From Making Sound Effects On Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Laura Dern also talked about this during her appearance on "The Last Show with Stephen Colbert" prior to the film hitting theaters in 2017. She explained that she was all ready to start filming the scene where Holdo wields a blaster (her mic on and costume in place), only to suddenly find herself overwhelmed by what was happening once the camera started rolling. "It's 'Star Wars' — I could cry," she told the host. She also spoke about making sound effects for her blaster, admitting she didn't even realize she was doing it:

"I didn't know I did it, and I guess they were watching dailies and recognized it deeply. There's a moment where, you know, I get to have a space weapon in my hand [...] and I guess, didn't realize that I was back in my bedroom at eight years old, doing the scene, and I went 'Pew! Pew!' They've taken the sound out. I don't think you'll hear that in the movie."

Colbert called it "adorable," and he's not wrong. She isn't the only actor whose love of "Star Wars" made their inner child come out during filming. Lightsaber wielders have done it as well. Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel films and the character's solo series, spoke about this during the virtual "Obi-Wan Kenobi" press conference (via Yahoo! Sports). He admitted, "It's impossible not to, and if you're not making them, you're doing it in your head, I think."

No one escapes the power of "Star Wars." May the Force be with you.

