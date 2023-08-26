How The Star Wars Prequels Pulled Off Jedi Jumps And Flips Without Any Wires

The "Star Wars" prequels changed the game for the franchise, for better and worse. For one, they interrogated the idea of the Jedi as noble warrior monks by making them misguided space cops. But it also forever changed the way we look at lightsaber fights.

The original trilogy had memorabe lightsaber duels and cool stunts, of course, but the prequels reinvented them by turning the duels from samurai-esque, Mexican stand-offs into Shaolin monk fights with elaborate acrobatics. Characters jump around, twirl, and swing their lightsabers around with great intensity. Even if the sequel trilogy didn't really do all the acrobatics, they also featured more elaborate stunts in the duels (like the fantastic throne room fight in "The Last Jedi").

Unsurprisingly, making those stunts wasn't an easy task. In the official "The Making of Star Wars, Episode I – The Phantom Menace" book by Laurent Bouzereau and Jody Duncan, stunt coordinator Nick Gillard explained that, next to the complicated sword movements — which only got more complicated with each of the films — they also had to figure out how to do the many jumps and acrobatics. Not only that, but the stunts had to be done without wires, because Gillard "never thought the moves on wires looked believable."

To achieve this, they didn't simply resort to CGI doubles. Instead, the stunt team used nitrogen air rams, pneumatic rams that are typically used to simulate explosions in movies, but if aimed sideways and the explosion is removed, it pushes out a huge gust of air.

"With air rams, the performers looked as if they were flying, and the landings were hard and realistic," Gillard said. "With wires, they looked like they were floating through the air. It wasn't as powerful a move."