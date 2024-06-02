Early Versions Of Marvel's Avengers Didn't Have Loki As The Only Major Villain

You probably know that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was the big bad of 2012's "The Avengers" and his role there is why he's still the defining villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not even Thanos can say he got his own TV series like Loki did! It's not just the God of Mischief being in the right place at the right time, though.

"Avengers" writer/director Joss Whedon overhauled Loki, turning the meek sad boy from 2011's "Thor" into a wickedly charismatic megalomaniac. Hiddleston took that change and ran with it, proving he can wield an evil grin as effectively as he can puppy dog eyes along the way. Every subsequent Loki appearance has been trying to meld the two characterizations; Loki's an evil bastard, but he does love his mum and big brother Thor (even if he loves himself a bit more).

Loki (really Hiddleston) holds the screen all on his own in "The Avengers." As the movie was written, though, there was concern he might collapse under its weight. Remember, it wasn't foregone that "The Avengers" would be a blockbuster revolution. One risk was pitting six superheroes versus one supervillain; without a strong enough screen presence, the latter could be lost in the sea.

Original "Avengers" scribe Zak Penn told CBR in 2012 that he considered bringing back the Red Skull (Hugo Weaving), villain of "Captain America: The First Avenger," as Loki's accomplice. That way, the scales would be balanced just a tad more. Though Whedon basically forced Penn off the picture (even if Penn retained a "Story By" credit), he shared this concern that Loki would need a partner to justify a superheroic team-up.

Whedon's pick for villain #2 was different though: Ezekiel Stane, son of Obadiah Stane/Iron Monger (Jeff Bridges), the villain of 2008's "Iron Man."