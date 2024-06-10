Florence Pugh Improvised One Of Hawkeye's Funniest Scenes

Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have caught a lot of flack in recent years for the sheer amount of silliness and gags muddling up the various film and TV plots. There's no doubt there are a lot of MCU jokes that haven't aged well, and as the franchise has continued, the quips seem to have become more and more frequent — something that will no doubt reach a fever pitch with the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine."

But there was a time when one-liners and wisecracks were used more sparingly and played a crucial role in the success of the MCU. This element of the franchise led directly to the hit that was "Thor: Ragnarok," in which Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige entrusted director Taika Waititi with reinventing Chris Hemsworth's Thor as a more comedic persona. This was due to the Aussie star's penchant for improv, which he'd demonstrated in both "Thor" and its sequel, "Thor: The Dark World." In that instance, then, comedy — specifically Hemsworth's spontaneity — was a driving force.

When you take a closer look at the history of MCU comedy, you'll find that improv has actually played a crucial role in shaping the comedic sensibilities of the saga. There was "Loki," in which Tom Hiddleston paid homage to his "Thor" and "Avengers" co-star by improvising his own callback to a prior Hemsworth improvisation. On top of that, there have been numerous spontaneous lines in the "Avengers" series, while Chris Pratt gave us the MCU's first F-bomb in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in an entirely extemporaneous moment.

That said, one instance of MCU improvisation you might not have heard of yet came from Florence Pugh in the Disney+ series "Hawkeye."