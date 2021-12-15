Hawkeye Is Built For Casual Marvel Fans, And That's Why It Works

Kate Bishop aside, Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez is reason enough to give "Hawkeye" a shot. The Native American actress plays a skilled fighter who happens to be Deaf and an amputee, just like Cox herself. If I were up on my Marvel lore, I would be excited to see Echo appear on-screen for the first time, but I was perhaps even more ecstatic to meet her as someone who had no idea who she was. I share a sentiment that's common among folks who have mixed feelings on Marvel; when it comes to diversity, the Disney-owned studio lagged behind for a long time, and in the past, it often set the bar extremely low when it came to depicting characters from marginalized groups (see: the pre-"Loki" glaring lack of LGBTQ+ characters with names).

In contrast, Maya's story is presented with care and nuance. We see that when she was young, Maya's father (the always amazing Zahn McClarnon) couldn't afford to send her to a specialized school, so she had to learn lip reading. "You have to learn to jump between two worlds," her father tells her, voicing a sentiment that applies both to superheroes and people navigating disabilities and impairments.

In a later scene, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) breaks his hearing aid, so Kate jumps in to help transcribe an emotional phone conversation with his son. This might be Renner's most poignant moment in the series to date. Clint, a character known for his emotional isolation, has to accept help. Doing so means being more vulnerable and open about his personal needs than he wants to be. As someone with a chronic condition, this an all-too-familiar scenario that I didn't ever expect to see on screen, and "Hawkeye" executes it beautifully.