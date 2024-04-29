An Improvised Scene In Loki Poked Fun At Another Ad-Libbed Marvel Moment

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a strange time for the franchise. The post-"Avengers: Endgame" era saw Kevin Feige and co. trying to shepherd the concept of the multiverse into our collective consciousness while simultaneously introducing a host of new heroes and somewhat reinventing the MCU for a new generation. Much of it worked well, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" holding things down on the cinematic front. Meanwhile, "WandaVision" and "Hawkeye" made a good case for the MCU's streaming age being a good development — a case that was later ruined by the poorly-reviewed "Secret Invasion."

But for every good entry in Phase 4, there was a "Thor: Love and Thunder" or a "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" to undermine them. Thankfully, Phase 4 will always remain beloved for introducing us to one of the best arguments for the MCU expanding into the world of streaming television: "Loki."

The series that built a whole narrative around Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief was a big hit, much of which was down to Marvel giving its creators more freedom to do whatever they wanted. Of course, it also helped that Hiddleston was leading the show. The British actor had thanked Joss Whedon profusely back in the "Avengers" days, penning the director a heartfelt letter that praised him for writing a film that provided Hiddleston with his "Hans Gruber." Since then, the actor has been fiercely committed to the role, defining the character for a whole generation. In fact, since first playing Loki back in 2011's "Thor," Hiddleston has become somewhat of a "Loki encyclopedia," at least according to "Loki" season 1 director Kate Herron, who recalled to Thrillist how the actor used his extensive knowledge of his character's history to improvise a scene in the streaming series.