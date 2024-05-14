Pixar's Inside Out 2 Director Was At Disney World When Auditioning Maya Hawke For Anxiety

After pioneering feature length computer animated features with "Toy Story," Pixar Animation became the gold standard for the medium. But it wasn't just because of the innovative animation style providing a new palette for storytelling. Like the many Walt Disney Animation movies that came in the decades before Pixar rose to prominence, the filmmakers at Pixar had a knack for finding the perfect voices for their characters. Whether it was Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz Lightyear or Patton Oswalt as Remy in "Ratatoiulle," Pixar has always let the perfect voices shine in their work, even if they don't come from the biggest stars. That's especially true with "Inside Out."

In "Inside Out," a stellar ensemble came together to voice the core emotions inside the mind of an 11-year old girl named Riley. Amy Poehler delivered boundless exuberance and enthusiasm as Joy, Phyllis Smith brought an adorable melancholy to Sadness, Lewis Black gave unbridled rage to Anger, Bill Hader quivered and screamed as Fear, and Mindy Kaling brought an air of superiority to Disgust. However, in the upcoming "Inside Out 2," the latter two voices have been replaced by Tony Hale and Liza Lapira respectively, and they're not the only new voices on the scene.

"Inside Out 2" finds Riley navigating the complicated age of 13, where (as we've seen in the trailer) a quartet of new emotions enter her mind: Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adele Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) – but definitely not schadenfreude. All four of the new voices are further evidence that Pixar knows how to match the perfect actor to the right character, and that's especially true with Anxiety, who essentially becomes Joy's rival inside Riley's mind. Funnily enough, Hawke landed the gig after director Kelsey Mann auditioned the "Stranger Things" star over Zoom from the Happiest Place on Earth.