How Pixar's Inside Out 2 Took Surprising Inspiration From An Adam Sandler Movie

Back in March, Pixar Animation invited /Film to check out 35 minutes of their upcoming animated sequel "Inside Out 2." Along with the screening of the film's promising, clever, and hilarious first act, a series of presentations from the many filmmakers working on the movie took us behind the scenes to learn all about how the next chapter of Riley's life came together.

In "Inside Out 2," the core emotions find themselves overwhelmed when the now 13-year-old Riley enters puberty and begins experiencing some new emotions. Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale, replacing Bill Hader), and Disgust (Liza Lapira, replacing Mindy Kaling) are confronted with some drastic changes in how Riley approaches life when Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) show up and start messing with the console inside their girl's min.

Acting as the leader of the new emotions, Anxiety is the one who creates the biggest concern for Joy, as this complex new emotion threatens to upend Riley's belief system and sense of self, two new important parts of Riley's personality that the core emotions have worked very hard to maintain. With Anxiety being such a key part of the story, it should come as no surprise that her presence influenced how Riley was portrayed in the movie, not just as a character, but in the animated movie's cinematography. In fact, as director of photography Adam Habib revealed to us, a certain Adam Sandler movie served as a surprising inspiration to their visual approach when Anxiety was in control of Riley's mind console.