Pixar's Inside Out 2 Almost Included A Complicated German Emotion – Here's Why It Got Cut

When Pixar released "Inside Out" back in 2015, the studio introduced us to five core emotions inside the mind of Riley, an 11-year old girl leaving her hometown of Minnesota and moving with her parents to a new home in San Francisco. That came with a lot of complicated feelings, and the emotions of Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Bill Hader), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling) helped Riley worked through all the hurdles, allowing the feelings to learn something about themselves and the girl they've nurtured over the years.

"Inside Out 2" is about to make Riley's life even more complicated by introducing some new emotions. Though Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are all back (with Fear and Disgust now voiced by Tony Hale and Liza Lapira, respectively), they have to deal with the arrival of Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). Funnily enough, some of those emotions were actually considered for the first "Inside Out" (via USA Today), but director Pete Docter and the filmmakers at Pixar decided to simplify the roster and go with the five aforementioned core emotions, in an attempt to avoid the chaos of having too many characters and losing focus of the story.

However, just as the original "Inside Out" tried to include too many emotions at first, director Kelsey Mann and the rest of the crew of "Inside Out 2" originally had nine new emotions making their debut in Riley's mind. /Film attended an early press junket in March for the movie, and after screening 35 minutes of the film, we sat down for a press conference with director Kelsey Mann (a story supervisor and short helmer making his feature directorial debut) and producer Mark Nielsen ("Toy Story 4"), both seen below. During our chat, the filmmakers mentioned some of the other emotions that were considered for "Inside Out 2," including a complicated German emotion that could have made things interesting.