Every Futurama Anthology Episode Ranked

"Futurama" is no stranger to out-there stories, but sometimes, even this show needs an excuse to break the rules. That's where the anthology episodes come in: installments featuring three seven-or-so-minute-long themed segments where the status quo of the show doesn't apply.

"Futurama" inherited this formula from co-creator Matt Groening's previous series, "The Simpsons." However, "The Simpsons" developed a consistent formula for its anthology episodes: "Treehouse of Horror," where the Simpsons family (and friends) are put through parodies of horror/sci-fi stories (from "The Twilight Zone" to "Death Note"). "Treehouse of Horror" has been an annual "Simpsons" tradition since season 2, but the series isn't constrained by this. A handful of "Simpsons" episodes are anthologies of a different flavor (see "Simpsons Bible Stories" in season 10 or "Tales from the Public Domain" in season 13).

"Futurama," though? The sci-fi show doesn't have an equivalent tradition, perhaps as part of the show's efforts to not compete with "The Simpsons." During the series' original run on Fox, there were two episodes produced under the banner of "Anthology of Interest" (in seasons 2 and 3, respectively), where the main characters ask the "What If" machine questions about how their lives could be different. It's clear the creators wanted this to be "Treehouse of Horror" for "Futurama," but the show was canceled before any hypothetical "Anthology of Interest III" could be made.

Several revivals later, "Futurama" does an anthology episode once a season, but has ditched any consistent format for them. Here's every anthology episode of the series, ranked!