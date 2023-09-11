The Classic Hollywood Inspiration For Matcluck, Futurama's Alien Chicken Lawyer

This post contains spoilers for "Futurama" season 11 episode 8.

On top of its hilarious main ensemble, "Futurama" is home to a stable of eccentric recurring characters, ones who could only exist in a science-fiction comedy like this. One of my favorites is Matcluck, better known as the Hyper-Chicken. Matcluck (voiced by Maurice LaMarche) is a human-sized, blue-feathered bird and the Planet Express crew's go-to attorney.

The Hyper-Chicken's most recent appearance was the latest "Futurama" episode, "Zapp Gets Canceled." After the eponymous starship captain is court-martialed, Matcluck both defends and prosecutes him (on behalf of plaintiff Kif Kroker). The lawyer eventually declares his own client guilty, and he's thereby sentenced to both rounds of sensitivity training and to wear a Scarlet C (for "canceled"). This pseudo-win is more of a victory than many other cases the Hyper-Chicken has tried in the past (in the season 3 episode "The Birdbot of Ice-Catraz," he himself was in jail for legal incompetence).

How did the "Futurama" writers come up with such an absurd character? Despite being from a "backwoods asteroid," the Hyper-Chicken speaks like an American Southerner. A talking chicken with a southern accent — is the Hyper-Chicken a descendant of Foghorn Leghorn? His name (revealed in a deleted scene from the film "Into The Wild Green Yonder") also evokes television lawyer Ben Matlock (Andy Griffith).

However, the roots of both Matlock and Matcluck stretch back to Paul Biegler (James Stewart), the protagonist of Otto Preminger's 1959 courtroom drama, "Anatomy of a Murder."