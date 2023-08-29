Futurama Season 11 Features The Return Of The Show's Fiercest Villain

"Futurama" has the strangest approach to Christmas episodes of any sitcom, animated or otherwise. Not only does the show stray away from the typical sappy holiday vibes, but "Futurama" establishes Santa Claus as a terrifying menace from day one and has never changed its tune since. Santa in this universe is a robot gone bad, much like Skynet in the Terminator franchise, except he only goes on an apocalyptic rampage once a year on Christmas. (Or XMas, as it's now officially called.)

"Futurama" has always toed the line between horror and humor, and Robot Santa might be the best example of this. The idea of a mega-corporation designing its own Santa Claus, only for it to malfunction and start murdering millions of people every year with no solution in sight, should be the stuff of nightmares. But for our main characters, it's another mundane obstacle to work around. They put up the security barrier around the building each year with the same sense of mild urgency people today reserve for when they're expecting a storm. The difference is that in the XMas storms of "Futurama," it's raining bullets.

This is part of why "Xmas Story," the season 2 episode that covered Fry's first Xmas in the future, is such a bold episode, one that perfectly demonstrates the show's twisted, yet still optimistic worldview. A lesser show would've given us the demise of Robot Santa right there and left him a one-off villain, but "Futurama" ends its first Christmas episode with Robot Santa still at large. The crew is powerless to stop the evils of this world, but Fry still sees the bright side. "Even though I'm surrounded by robots and monsters and old people," he says, "I've never felt more at home."