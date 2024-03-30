Godzilla X Kong Pulls Off Everything That Jurassic World 3 Got So Terribly Wrong

This article contains minor spoilers for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

Godzilla is having a bit of a resurgence, between the unprecedented Oscar victory, the TV series that did not need to be this good, and now the movie "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." After the world's strongest Titans battled it out and then fought against a giant robot, "Godzilla X Kong" sees the Titans taking control of the entire planet. The surface is now Godzilla's territory while Kong rules over the Hollow Earth. Things are simple and peaceful, until a secret society of giant apes decides to take over the planet, forcing Kong and Godzilla to team up and stop them.

This may be the best movie in the MonsterVerse yet, one that balances human drama with kaiju fun, expanding the world of the Hollow Earth and fleshing out the consequences and state of the world after the events of the previous films. Though "King of the Monsters" forever changed the face of the planet with all the Titan destruction, "Godzilla vs Kong" didn't really show much in terms of how the world got impacted — although the TV show "Monarch" did spend a lot of time on this perspective.

Indeed, this is a movie that shows what a world used to giant monsters would look like better than "Jurassic World: Dominion." Are these two totally unconnected franchises? Yes. Are dinosaurs much smaller than Titans? Absolutely. Did watching "Godzilla X Kong" still make me wish the sixth Jurassic movie was half as good as this? One hundred percent.