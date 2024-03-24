R-Rated Predator Scenes That Didn't Make The Cut

After nearly 35 years, the "Predator" franchise is still going strong. Despite a fair share of disappointment during its seven-film (and counting) run, every decade produces a strong chapter that reinvigorates interest in the mysterious alien hunters. John McTiernan's muscle-bound 1987 creature feature starring Arnold Schwarzenegger remains the best. Still, more recent offerings like Nimród Antal's 2010 sequel "Predators" and Dan Trachtenberg's 2022 prequel "Prey" have closed the gap and provided hope for future entries.

Delightfully R-rated, the "Predator" series follows a group of elite alien warriors, brought to life with incredible special effects, who venture to different planets to test themselves against the best killers they can find. Curiously, none of the films have allowed a Predator to claim victory over their most formidable foes, though they do enjoy minor victories that make way for some nasty spine-ripping action. To date, we've seen Predator eliminate its victims in various ways by utilizing its fierce array of high-tech weaponry.

Even so, sometimes the Predator goes a little too far, killing in a manner deemed inappropriate even for the above 17 crowd. Thankfully, most of these extreme examples exist in special editions of films, allowing fans to savor alien madness. Meanwhile, other gruesome ideas never made it off script pages. Fear not, dear reader, for we've done the research and called attention to some cool R-rated scenes from the "Predator" series that didn't make the final cut. It's game time!