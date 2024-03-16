What The Predator Movies Look Like Without Special Effects

20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) birthed two of the biggest sci-fi horror franchises in history: "Alien" and "Predator." Both were birthed in an age where practical and optical special effects ruled the day, but as sequels, prequels, and crossovers multiplied over the decades, the effects became increasingly digital in nature.

What's surprising is the "Predator" series almost aborted entirely at launch. The original 1987 movie — filmed with the working title "Hunter" — had a troubled production. Money was tight, the titular alien suit proved to be, well, unsuitable, and the production was shut down. Once given a second life, pickup shoots had to fit around star Arnold Schwarzenegger's increasingly busy schedule, and a mad dash to design a replacement title creature resulted in the iconic, dreadlocked, and mandibled design (from the mind of James Cameron) we all know and love to hate.

While the film was a success when the inevitable sequel was put into development, Schwarzenegger was meant to return, but the studio wouldn't agree to his price, and the star dropped out. Franchise producer John Davis told Variety that the issue was a piddling $250K. Minus its iconic human star, the series continued, with four sequels, and two crossover films with the "Alien" franchise.

In the 37 years since the Predator first hit the screen its signature special effects — the thermographic vision, cloak, and Predators themselves — have seen upgrades and evolutions in keeping with the revolution in special effects techniques and technology. Here's a look at what the series looks like without special effects, whether they were practical, optical, or digital.