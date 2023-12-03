Alternate Sci-Fi Villain Designs That Would've Blown Everyone Away

The signature feature of the eponymous creature from John Carpenter's "The Thing" is that it doesn't have a fixed form. The shape-shifting creature doesn't exhibit a default morphology, constantly transforming from one thing to another and sprouting tendrils, limbs, and toothy maws as needed. But before effects artist Rob Bottin took the reins to bring the creature to hideous life, a wholly different approach was in the works.

Originally, Dale Kuipers, whose previous credits included 1981's "Caveman" and "The Howling," was hired to conceptualize and build the Thing. He decided it was an alien bioweapon that would latch onto a victim's skull, and sink a million hair-like needles into their brain until it possessed the knowledge to reproduce its unwilling host and its behavior perfectly. It would then dissolve the body, consume it, and form a duplicate of the victim around itself. When discovered or threatened, it would exit this human shell starting from the most prominent orifice, the mouth. It would split the body open and latch onto anything or anyone it could use to extricate itself.

But before production could begin, an accident left Kuipers incapacitated for two months. Being Hollywood, the project didn't stop, and Rob Bottin was hired to create and realize his own versions of "The Thing." Kuipers was understandably bitter at losing the opportunity and critical of the finished film. "Though Rob is a great tactician and a fantastic craftsman, I feel that his designs go so far as to be borderline cartoonish," he wrote in an article preserved via The Thing Legacy on Facebook.