Prey Director Explains Why A Treetop Action Sequence Ended Up As A Deleted Scene [Exclusive]

In 2022, "Prey" rejuvenated the long-suffering Predator franchise, becoming the best-reviewed in the series since the original all the way back in 1987. Set in the Comanche Nation around 300 years prior to the first "Predator," the film follows Naru (Amber Midthunder) as she battles a Yautja in the forests of the Great Plains in which she was raised. And frankly, it made for one hell of a hunter vs. hunter showdown.

Following decades of lackluster and often abject "Predator" movies, director Dan Trachtenberg delivered a fresh take on the source material with "Prey." This time, the technically advanced extraterrestrial faced off against a warrior armed merely with a hatchet and a comprehensive knowledge of her homeland's topography. Its tense action and visceral tone made the film a hit when it debuted on Hulu. But there was one action sequence that, as Trachtenberg told /Film at the time, never made it into the final cut.

Intended to appear just prior to the final fight in "Prey," the sequence would have seen Naru chased through the treetops by her alien adversary. Now, the film has been given a physical release complete with bonus features that include the scene in question (in pre-viz form). Naturally, we had to catch up with Trachtenberg about the new release and the inclusion of the deleted scene.