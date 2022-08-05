Prey Director Dan Trachtenberg On An Action Scene That Was Almost Included [Interview]

Dan, once you and [writer] Patrick [Aison] settled on a basic framework of this story, what was the one thing that you were insistent upon being in this movie? Was there a specific moment or a shot or "the Predator has to do this" move that you were especially excited about including?

Trachtenberg: Hmm. Okay. I'll think of a couple things, even though you just said one thing. We definitely needed the "Road Warrior" thing with a girl and her dog, we really wanted in the movie. I was, for whatever reason, really obsessed with having the fights be more vertical and seeing the Predator leaping through trees. By the way, I'm just now remembering there was an original draft for this for a long time — I mean, not just the draft, we pre-vized and almost had a fight where they were both up in trees in a treetop chase, just because that was hinted at in the physicality in the original "Predator" movie and never fully capitalized on. I really wanted to see this Predator creature be so much more alien and feral and ferocious, and move in a way that is distinctly not human and not like a man in a suit could move. So having all that stuff was a big part of the equation for me, for sure.

Jhane, last time we spoke, you told me that you were a big Predator fan. So I'm curious to know from you about the decision to include the pistol from "Predator 2" in this movie.

Myers: Well, I would love to tell you that was my decision, but it wasn't. (laughs). But the fact that it was in there was just amazing, because before, you just saw the pistol and your imagination, right? I was young in the '80s, and I remember watching that film and I really — I mean, I liked the Predator of that time, but I didn't like the look and all this other stuff. But anyway, the cool thing was at the end when the pistol was handed to [Danny Glover's character]. And I did think back then, "I wonder who that is?" And the fact that we have [the character] Raphael [Adolini] in this film is amazing, because then it'll just probably blow the minds of all the "Predator" fans, because they get a visual of who he is.