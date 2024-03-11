Why You Can't Watch Oscar-Winner Godzilla Minus One Right Now

It became one of the biggest box-office surprises of the year. It walked away a winner for Best Visual Effects during this past Academy Awards show, becoming the biggest and boldest underdog to do so since "Ex Machina" almost a decade prior. But now, despite its popularity culminating in an unforgettable night at the most prestigious movie ceremony of the year, the vast majority of "Godzilla Minus One" fans have absolutely no way (legally, at least) to check out the first "Godzilla" movie to ever win an Oscar.

Other than the Barbenheimer phenomenon, the rip-roaring success of the kaiju flick quickly turned into the Cinderella story of last year — if, you know, Cinderella was the size of a skyscraper and shot radioactive atomic blasts out of her mouth. Originally planned by Japanese studio Toho for a modest theatrical run in North America from December 1 to December 7, a veritable tsunami of positive word-of-mouth reactions all but forced them to keep "Godzilla Minus One" in theaters until February of 2024. Along the way, the record-breaking ticket sales led to the film cracking the $100 million benchmark worldwide, surpassing the well-received "Shin Godzilla" as Japan's highest-grossing "Godzilla" movie ever, and even earning a buzzy re-release in the form of a black-and-white cut. Not since the original movie 70 years ago has the big guy enjoyed a more acclaimed run of success, but that only makes this one negative aspect stick out all the more.

As of this moment, the movie is no longer in theaters, has yet to receive a PVOD release date, and isn't available to purchase or even preorder on physical media outside of Japan. So what gives? Reportedly, it all has to do with tricky contract language. As it turns out, Godzilla's biggest enemy ... is himself.