Good News! The 2024 Oscar Nominees Got A Nice Boost At The Box Office

Last week, the 2024 Oscar nominations were revealed and now the race to Hollywood's biggest night is officially upon us. One thing that stood out is that massive hit movies such as "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" led the way with a slew of nominations, including Best Picture. In short, several movies that general audiences are invested in are not only nominated for the night's top prizes but also stand a good shot at winning. But those aren't the movies benefiting the most in the early going as this year's Oscar nominees got a big bump at the box office over the weekend.

This past weekend saw no new major releases hit theaters. It's been a rough year so far. What audiences did have, however, were several movies such as "Poor Things," "American Fiction," and "The Zone of Interest" that were given a big boost in terms of public awareness. As a result, those movies saw a nice uptick in ticket sales. Here's a little breakdown of how much money the 2024 Oscar nominees made, and the increase that number represents when compared to the prior weekend.

"Poor Things" – $3 million/43% increase

"American Fiction" – $2.89 million/65% increase

"Godzilla Minus One" – $2.7 million/290% increase

"The Zone of Interest" – $1.08 million/142% increase

"Oppenheimer" – $1 million/284% increase

"The Boy and the Heron" – $637,000/24% decrease

"The Holdovers" – $520,000/568% increase

"The Color Purple" – $430,000/42% decrease

"Killers of the Flower Moon" – $220,000/3,811% increase

"Anatomy of a Fall" – $195,225/399% increase

Only "The Boy and the Heron" and "The Color Purple" decreased their take over the weekend, though those movies didn't get much love from the Academy overall, and neither were nominated for Best Picture. In total, these movies brought in around $12 million, or roughly 20% of the weekend's total box office, per The Numbers. Given that "The Beekeeper" topped the charts with just $7.4 million, theaters sorely needed every bit of help they could get.