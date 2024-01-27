Mean Girls Leads A Stale Box Office Weekend With No Major Movie Releases

Try not to trip over the tumbleweeds as you step into this box office update. For the third weekend running, the top five movies in domestic theaters will remain unchanged due to the fact that Hollywood, er, isn't releasing any movies right now. The No. 1 spot is a fairly tight race between musical comedy remake "Mean Girls" (estimated weekend total: $6.7 million) and Jason Statham-led action flick "The Beekeeper" ($6.4 million).

There are no new wide releases this weekend. The only film making a theatrical debut is "Miller's Girl," starring Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega. According to The Numbers, it'll only be in around 500 theaters and is expected to gross less than $2 million.

Last weekend brought the meager offering of low-budget sci-fi movie "I.S.S.," which opened at No. 7 in the rankings, just behind "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." But beyond a bit of jostling for position, the top five has remained unchanged since Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. January releases "Mean Girls" and "The Beekeeper" are in the top two spots, with December holdovers "Wonka," "Migration," and "Anyone But You" lingering just beneath them. The current drought is good for those movies, which are enjoying the lack of competition, but it's bad for theaters. Deadline reports that the overall box office this weekend will add up to a measly $59 million, down 19% from the same weekend last year.

There'll be more lean times to come. Last year, Hollywood studios banded together in an effort to hold out against dual strikes by writers and actors. The studios weathered the strike period itself fairly comfortably, surviving off completed movies that were already in the bank. But in 2024, the decision to effectively let the industry shut down for six months is already coming back to bite.