Oppenheimer May Look Like A Traditional Oscar Winner, But It's More Complicated Than It Seems

The 2024 Academy Awards are over, and as many predicted, The big winner of the night was Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." The unlikely megahit of 2023 about the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, his work with the Manhattan Project in the lead up to the Trinity Test and the creation of the atomic bomb, as well as his eventual fall from political grace in the '50s, ended taking home several Oscars. These included Nolan winning Best Director and "Oppenheimer" winning Best Picture."

The film was nearly universally praised upon its release last summer. Our own Chris Evangelista described "Oppenheimer" in his review as "not just a movie, it's a spectacle. A film that asks tough questions and then dares to not give us any easy answers." It went on to become the highest-grossing biopic of all time.

At first glance, "Oppenheimer" is an obvious choice for a Best Picture winner. After all, the movie is a biopic about a big historical figure — which tend to be loved by award voters. It also features an all-star cast of acclaimed, even Academy Award-nominated actors ready to attract more Oscar nominations. If that's all "Oppenheimer" was, however, it's unlikely it would also be such a commercially successful film.

Indeed, "Oppenheimer" looks like an Oscar bait film, but it is so much more. When you get down to it, this movie winning Best Picture is closer to a time gone by when the biggest movie of the year wasn't a superhero movie, but a compelling, well-done drama that won as much money as it did awards. This is a callback to the times of "The Godfather" and "Dances with Wolves" won Best Picture, and the closest we've come to a proper blockbuster winning the Oscar since "Return of the King" swept the Academy Awards.