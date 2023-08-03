Filming Oppenheimer In IMAX Came With A 'Deafening' Quirk No One Was Ready For

No one, besides maybe Quentin Tarantino, has done more to promote shooting on film in our current moment than Christopher Nolan. With "Oppenheimer," the filmmaker outdid himself, shooting his epic three-hour biopic on IMAX 70mm and creating a reel of film that measured 11 miles in length.

As well as promoting film as a viable format in a time where digital dominates movie-making, "Oppenheimer" had its IMAX run extended, seemingly proving that Nolan's efforts were worthwhile. The director even had an entirely new black and white IMAX film invented specifically for his adaptation of Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's J. Robert Oppenheimer biography, "American Prometheus." Whereas previously, Nolan had used IMAX for specific scenes in his films, the entirety of "Oppenheimer" was shot on large-format film (on IMAX 65 mm and 65 mm large-format film), which not only proved useful in showcasing such triumphs as recreating a nuclear explosion without the use of any CGI but provided the director with a unique opportunity to immerse audiences in more intimate moments.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette, Nolan talked about using the "highest quality imaging format that's ever been devised" as a way of taking audiences "into [Oppenheimer's] experience" and achieving a "level of immersion that you can't get from other formats." Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, who's worked with Nolan since 2014's "Interstellar," added:

"IMAX is a format of spectacle and it's made for vistas and for the grandeur of it but I got very curious to discover this as an intimate format. The face is like a landscape there's a huge complexity and a huge depth to it. How can we get this camera closer to people? How can we get this medium to work also as a very intimate medium?"

Which is all well and good. But there was one particular problem the crew didn't necessarily foresee.