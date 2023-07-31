Cillian Murphy's Favorite Oppenheimer Scenes Were The Most Harrowing To Film

This post contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer."

Cillian Murphy wasn't about to phone in his "Oppenheimer" performance. The actor had been waiting since 2005, when he played The Scarecrow/Dr. Jonathan Crane in Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins," to take the lead in one of the director's films. In the almost 20 years since that movie debuted, Murphy has worked with the revered filmmaker an additional five times, the most recent of which saw him finally take the lead as the titular theoretical physicist in Nolan's "Oppenheimer."

Not only did the actor basically eat next to nothing in order to match Oppie's slender frame, but during his six months of prep time Murphy watched two movies specifically to prepare for the role: David Lean's 1962 epic "Lawrence of Arabia," and Miloš Forman's 1984 film "Amadeus." Both films aren't without their darker moments, but neither compare to the bleakness that underlies Nolan's latest. That bleakness comes to a head with the chilling ending to "Oppenheimer," which suggests the human race's destruction could be all but certain thanks to the titular physicist's efforts.

That final image of Murphy's Oppenheimer intensely staring into space as he grapples with the moral implications of his life's work symbolizes the darkness at the heart of "Oppenheimer." But while it must have taken a lot for Murphy to summon a feeling of existential dread and dismay in order to convey his character's inner world in that moment, it was apparently nothing compared to having to film the security clearance hearing scenes.