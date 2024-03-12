How Dan Harmon Shaped The MCU Without (Officially) Working On A Single Marvel Movie

Dan Harmon has established a pretty neat little entertainment empire, creating the beloved cult hit "Community" before co-creating "Rick and Morty" and overseeing Apple TV+'s "Strange Planet" and Fox's "Krapopolis." But it's been a rocky road to success for Harmon, who was previously kicked off his own show before being rehired, and in 2018 had to publicly apologize for his prior mistreatment of "Community" writer Megan Ganz — and those are just a couple of examples of the man's controversies. Despite these debacles, however, Harmon has been an entertainment mainstay for well over a decade at this point, and during that time he's not only managed to create several of his own successful shows, but he's also apparently been fairly influential in perhaps the biggest Hollywood success story of the modern era: the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the same way we wouldn't have "Rick and Morty" or "Community" without Dan Harmon, we certainly wouldn't have the MCU without Kevin Feige. The Marvel Studios head has been the driving force behind the franchise's success since the beginning, spearheading its approach to building an interconnected universe of films and TV shows with a fan-first ethos. Of course, it helps that Feige himself is a huge fan of the comics on which his films and shows are based. As "The Avengers" director Joss Whedon told the New York Times back in 2011, "Kevin is just a huge nerd. Possibly more than I am."

But it seems Feige isn't just a comic book nerd. The man largely responsible for the MCU's success also appears to have a penchant for pretty much everything Dan Harmon has ever done.