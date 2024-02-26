The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In March 2024
Though we might find ourselves overwhelmed by the sheer amount of streaming services available in the modern age, one platform remains king: Netflix. The streamer that started it all still boasts the most subscribers, which means that when TV shows and movies depart their hallowed servers, it's kind of a big deal.
Netflix is basically the closest thing we have to the monoculture that existed prior to the internet age, when home entertainment choices were limited and we pretty much all watched and discussed the same shows and movies. Now, despite the fact we're currently enduring a real tyranny of choice when it comes to our viewing options, when Netflix does anything you can bet that most people are paying attention — just look at the cultural phenomenon that was "Stranger Things 4" which managed to send Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" back to the top of the iTunes charts almost 40 years after it first debuted. All of which is to say that Netflix isn't just the most popular streaming service, has a major cultural impact.
So, if a movie or show happens to be on Netflix, the departure of that particular media can be a fairly big deal — just look at when "The Office" left the service for Peacock. With that in mind, you might be interested to learn that Netflix has confirmed what films and TV shows will be stricken from their servers in March 2024. So, if you're one of the company's 263 million subscribers, read on for a full breakdown of what's leaving Netflix and when, alongside some recommendations to help you decide what to catch before it's gone for good.
(Most of ) the DCEU movies
With James Gunn gearing up to start shooting "Superman: Legacy," news about the upcoming reboot is starting to ramp up — from the announcement that Nicholas Hoult will be playing Lex Luthor to confirmation that David Corenswet has been cast as Supes himself. "Legacy" will not only reboot the Man of Steel's cinematic saga, but will also usher in Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran's new DC Universe — an interconnected slate of movies that will replace the now-defunct DCEU. So, while we wait to see whether Gunn can finally make DC and Warner Bros. competitive with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, why not revisit the shuttered DCEU and see if it was really as bad as you remember?
Not every DCEU movie is on Netflix (some of the more recent films like "The Flash" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" are missing). But otherwise, pretty much the entire DCEU canon is accessible until March 31, 2024. That means those looking to recap this cinematic experiment and perhaps reappraise the whole enterprise can start with the movie that kicked it all off, 2013's "Man of Steel" and watch all the way through to 2023's "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," a fun entry that also happened to be a superheroic box office bomb.
Why would you do this? Well, the whole DCEU saga is a fascinating moment in Hollywood history. It had flashes of brilliance, and some of the films remain beloved — "Wonder Woman" being the most obvious example. But otherwise, this entire movie slate chronicles a studio struggling to establish a shared cinematic universe and making some frankly bizarre choices in the process. As such, think of rewatching these films before they disappear from Netflix as more of a fascinating Hollywood case study than anything else.
John Wick 1-3
One franchise is pretty much responsible for dictating the style of modern action movies: the "John Wick” saga. 2014's "John Wick” introduced a whole new approach to on-screen combat that has been emulated by almost every actioner since. Not only did "John Wick" define modern action movie sensibilities, it spawned a whole blockbuster franchise with each entry topping the last in terms of all-out bombastic action set pieces. This culminated in what is arguably the pinnacle of modern action filmmaking, 2023's "John Wick: Chapter 4."
While that particular action triumph isn't currently on Netflix, the "John Wick" series can be seen almost in its entirety on the streamer, which currently plays host to "John Wick," "John Wick: Chapter 2," and "John Wick: Chapter 3." Those movies will be departing the platform as of March 30, 2024, however, so if you want to remind yourself how we got to the action fantasia of "John Wick: Chapter 4," why not run through the first three entries in the saga?
Not only will this give you a chance to once again bear witness to franchise director Chad Stahelski's ability to outdo himself with the gun-fu action sequences each time, the first "John Wick" remains the best film in the series. That doesn't mean the sequels aren't impressive for their ability to build an immersive world and one-up their predecessors in terms of combat scenes. But that first entry was so refreshing, not just in terms of its unique style that seemed to somehow elevate its B-movie sensibility, but because it revived Keanu Reeves' career at a time when it seemed his star was inexorably fading. As such, now is the perfect time to start at the beginning while you can, and remind yourself of John Wick's humble, blood-soaked beginnings.
Carol
After wandering through the ruins of the blockbuster franchise that was the DCEU and immersing yourself in the bombast of the "John Wick" saga, perhaps you might consider a little palate cleanser. Enter, "Carol." Todd Haynes' 2015 film about repressed sexuality in mid-century America is brilliant for so many reasons, perhaps chiefly because it contains arguably Cate Blanchett's best performance. The actress plays Carol Aird, a 1950s housewife and mother who harbors a desire for other women. When she meets department store clerk Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara), she can't help but let her submerged feelings come to the surface, leading to dire consequences for her and her seemingly comfortable suburban life.
The way Blanchett projects Carol's inner turmoil and passion for her new love interest without being able to fully embrace the affection she feels is nothing short of a masterclass. But Haynes is obviously no slouch himself, crafting this tragic, if at times campy, love story with a studied eye.
So, if you happen to find yourself in need of something a little more highbrow after witnessing John Wick lay waste to an entire army of foes, then look no further than "Carol." But you'd better hurry because this one is leaving Netflix on March 19, 2024.
Meet the Parents
Studios abandoned big comedies (though the genre still thrives in the indie arthouse world) for a variety of reasons. Aside from the fact superhero movies are the only thing people will pay to see these days (at least until recently), there's the fact that action moviemaking translates well to foreign audiences, allowing studios to inflate their box office take with ease. Comedies, on the other hand, often rely on appealing to the sensibilities of the culture in which they're created and don't necessarily work as reliably overseas. In other words, the days of the Judd Apatow-dominated early-aughts are well behind us.
But it's hard to get too down about that when the entire history of filmmaking is merely a click away in 2024, allowing us to revisit classic comedies of old any time. Or, if you're too young to remember when "Meet the Parents" debuted, experience some classic movie comedy for the first time.
This 2000 rom-com came just before Apatow and his cohorts began their takeover, but it's just as funny as anything he oversaw. "Meet the Parents" stars Ben Stiller as Greg Focker, who travels with his girlfriend, Pam (Teri Polo), to meet her parents for the first time. Their brief stay quickly goes awry, with Greg embarrassing himself in front of Pam's father, Jack (Robert De Niro), and mother, Dina Byrnes (Blythe Danner), in a number of excruciating ways. There's lots to love about this precursor to the Apatow era, but the main thing is that "Meet the Parents" is just laugh-out-loud funny. Which is pretty much all we can ask of our comedy movies. So why not remind yourself of a time when Hollywood was actually invested in that kind of thing before "Meet the Parents" leaves Netflix on March 31, 2024.
Movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in March 2024
Leaving 3/1/23
Bee Movie
This Is Where I Leave You
Leaving 3/2/23
Lady Bird
Leaving 3/12/23
Miracle in Cell No. 7
Leaving 3/14/23
The Giver
Leaving 3/15/23
Get on Up
Savages
Leaving 3/17/23
The Cursed
Leaving 3/19/23
Carol
Leaving 3/29/23
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Leaving 3/30/23
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3
Leaving 3/31/23
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Adam
Community: Seasons 1-6
Hoarders: Season 12
It's Complicated
Justice League
Little Fockers
Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
Man of Steel
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
My Best Friend's Wedding
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984