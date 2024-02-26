The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In March 2024

Though we might find ourselves overwhelmed by the sheer amount of streaming services available in the modern age, one platform remains king: Netflix. The streamer that started it all still boasts the most subscribers, which means that when TV shows and movies depart their hallowed servers, it's kind of a big deal.

Netflix is basically the closest thing we have to the monoculture that existed prior to the internet age, when home entertainment choices were limited and we pretty much all watched and discussed the same shows and movies. Now, despite the fact we're currently enduring a real tyranny of choice when it comes to our viewing options, when Netflix does anything you can bet that most people are paying attention — just look at the cultural phenomenon that was "Stranger Things 4" which managed to send Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" back to the top of the iTunes charts almost 40 years after it first debuted. All of which is to say that Netflix isn't just the most popular streaming service, has a major cultural impact.

So, if a movie or show happens to be on Netflix, the departure of that particular media can be a fairly big deal — just look at when "The Office" left the service for Peacock. With that in mind, you might be interested to learn that Netflix has confirmed what films and TV shows will be stricken from their servers in March 2024. So, if you're one of the company's 263 million subscribers, read on for a full breakdown of what's leaving Netflix and when, alongside some recommendations to help you decide what to catch before it's gone for good.