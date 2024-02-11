The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom

"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" is the most contentious of the first three "Indiana Jones" movies. Director Steven Spielberg's filmmaking instincts are sharp as ever, as is Harrison Ford's charisma, and even before the mine tunnel sequence, the film moves like a roller coaster in the best way possible.

But in aping early 20th-century pulp, the film inherits their exoticized distortions of non-American cultures. "Temple of Doom" is mostly set in British-occupied India, but the villains are not these colonizers. No, Indy and co. face off against an indigenous threat: the vicious Thuggee cult that enslaves children and makes human sacrifices to the Hindu god Kali. I'm admittedly not an expert on Indian culture (nor were the writers of the movie), so I'll defer to one who is; Indian-Canadian writer Saffron Maeve has taken the film to task over at Little White Lies. Otherwise, I'll let the fact that "Temple of Doom" was banned from screening in India speak for itself.

I think "Temple of Doom" is a fun time, but if you can't stomach the disgusting Orientalism, I get it. It celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024, so it's a good enough year as any to meditate on its tarnished legacy. Amazingly enough, despite this time-lapse, many of the films' stars are still with us.