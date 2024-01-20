The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark

As the mixed critical response and lackluster box office for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" emphatically proves, they simply don't make 'em like "Raiders of the Lost Ark" anymore.

When Roger Ebert reviewed Steven Spielberg's action-adventure classic back in 1981, he opined that it played like "an anthology of the best parts from all the Saturday matinee serials ever made." As it happens, that was pretty much George Lucas' idea when he dreamt up Indiana Jones in the first place — and what an idea it was. The Indiana Jones franchise has since become one of the biggest blockbuster sagas in cinema history, with Dr. Henry Jones Jr. himself ascending to the status of pop culture icon in the process.

While 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" has its defenders, and many fans of the series will swear 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" is just as good as "Raiders," there really is no substitute for Indy's first outing. Spielberg crafted a masterpiece of action-adventure filmmaking in 1981, and everything since has tried to match the action majesty of that first installment. Sadly, "Dial of Destiny" has surely brought the series to an undeniably anticlimactic close, with Harrison Ford set to hang up his fedora following his safer, less exciting final outing.

But at least we'll always have "Raiders," even if we won't always have the actors who brought it to life. Thankfully, thus far, none of the performers have met as face-meltingly insane a demise as Gestapo agent Major Arnold Toht does in the film's famous climax, but we've sadly lost many of the stars from this beloved classic. If you're wondering who's left from the cast of "Raiders" read on to find out.