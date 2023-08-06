Alfred Molina Didn't Have To Act Much In Raiders Of The Lost Ark's Spider Scene With Indiana Jones

Reflecting on making "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Steven Spielberg was amazed his stunt team survived the shoot. Writing for the American Society of Cinematographers, he recalled how even Harrison Ford put himself in harm's way to bring the 1981 adventure classic to life, including when he outran a 300-pound fiberglass boulder as part of the now famous opening sequence. Spielberg summed it up with this brief admission: "Harrison had to race the rock 10 times. He won 10 times — and beat the odds. He was lucky — and I was an idiot for letting him try it."

Elsewhere on the high-risk production that was "Raiders," half the crew were struck with dysentery and Ford almost shattered his knee after his leg was run over by a plane wheel. But that opening scene, wherein Indiana Jones traverses the Temple of the Chachapoyan Warriors before stealing the Golden Idol and outrunning the boulder, not only remains one of the most culturally iconic moments in cinema, but one of the most thrilling action sequences of all time.

While the image of Indy claiming the Idol from its pedestal or fleeing the giant boulder might be the most memorable parts of the film's opening moments, it also happens to be a significant episode in Alfred Molina's career. The esteemed actor played Indy's Peruvian guide Satipo, who ultimately double-crosses Dr. Jones in order to try to claim the Golden Idol for himself. Much like Harrison Ford, it seems Molina also put himself in harm's way during his brief time on the film.