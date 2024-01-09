Why R2-D2's Third Leg Made The Star Wars Character A Lot More Complicated

Every movie is a miracle, and few movies are as seminal but also as well-documented almost-disasters as the original "Star Wars" trilogy. From actors almost quitting, to inventing visual effects and barely delivering on time, and much more as the trilogy went on, it's shocking that "Star Wars" has become the cultural juggernaut that it has.

Thankfully, the movies were released, and they became a huge turning point in American blockbuster cinema. Part of why "Star Wars" works as a franchise is that it features a fully fleshed-out world. The galaxy far, far away is one with vast, unique, and lived-in worlds with their own cultures, their looks, and ecosystems. There are countless creatures with intricate designs that make this feel like a real world filled with real people. Part of why this worked so well is that George Lucas was intentionally vague when it came to the look of the world, allowing the crew to bring in their own ideas.

Take R2-D2 (or "Little Arthur" if you are Diego Luna or speak Spanish). He is more than a robot mascot for the franchise. R2-D2 is really the perfect character. His design is straightforward, yet instantly memorable, and rich with details that inform the technology and the larger world of the franchise. His characterization is also rather simple, given he doesn't have dialogue, but he is still rather fleshed out — it helps when you realize that R2 canonically has a sailor's mouth. There's a reason why R2 (together with C-3PO) are the only characters to appear in every single "Star Wars" movie.

And yet, as simple as R2's look may be, it caused a lot of problems behind the scenes.