One C-3PO Scene In The Empire Strikes Back Really Tested Anthony Daniels' Balance

After the exuberantly happy ending of "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," George Lucas wisely resolved to put our heroes through the wringer in the sequel. Though the follow-up to what was then the highest-grossing movie in United States box office history was anything but a risky endeavor, its dark twists and downbeat cliffhanger ending ticked off quite a few moviegoers. Were they going to line up in three years' time when Lucas delivered the conclusion to his intergalactic trilogy? Of course! But couldn't he have given the good guys some semblance of a win?

Nope. Han Solo had to be frozen in carbonite, while Luke Skywalker was destined to discover he's the son of the second-most-evil being in the galaxy (immediately after said rotter lopped his hand off with a lightsaber). No one gets a break in "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back," not even the poor, put-upon droid C-3PO. Indeed, the gold-plated translator, who probably would've wound up as scrap in the first film had he not been fluent in the language of Bocce, is blown to seemingly irreparable bits while knocking about in Cloud City.

While we know it all works out for C-3PO, getting him literally back in one piece required a good deal of ingenuity in both the universe of the film and in real life. And actor Anthony Daniels does not remember the effort fondly.