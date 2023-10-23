Post-Production On Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Was Plagued By A Mysterious Thief

In the book, George Lucas spoke about how they were trying to keep everyone at ILM employed, even when they weren't working on "Star Wars" films. He said, "We are trying to bring in outside projects so that in between our films we can keep everyone here working. The situation for having a permanent staff on special effects is very unique." In fact, between productions and research into the ever-changing tech the company used, people were working there six to seven days a week. That meant a lot of opportunities for someone with sticky fingers to be around some pretty enticing things.

During a meeting at ILM in 1982, it was brought up that some things had gone missing (the book uses the word "borrowed," in quotes) during the night and hadn't shown back up. The book lists tools, as well as "Raiders hats, patches, posters, and even some Hollywood trade papers" as disappearing from the model shop on site.

At the meeting, they discussed setting a trap for this thief, but it never came to pass. Someone at the meeting hoped that the person who was taking things wasn't going to get their hands on a spaceship next, with visual effects supervisor Richard Edlund saying, "The whole place is like a toy chest anyway." While we don't know if these items were ever returned (if they were, in fact, only "borrowed"), at least they weren't things that affected "Return of the Jedi." It seems like it was only some tools and promotional items for "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and perhaps some of the other films done there, not the all-important spaceships.

