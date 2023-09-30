R2-D2 Actor Kenny Baker's Other Star Wars Role Was Just As Uncomfortable

For many years, dear readers, I was unsure if R2-D2, the trashcan-shaped droid from George Lucas' 1977 film "Star Wars," could be considered a character or a prop. It only made a series of squeaks and beeps, and it possessed no humanoid features, but other characters reacted to it as if it were speaking English. It was also referred to as "he," implying that it was part of a gendered android culture. It also seemed to possess some sort of rudimentary intelligence, although R2-D2's actual cognizance might be a matter of debate. For years, however, "Star Wars" fans have pretty much accepted that R2-D2 is indeed a character with a soul and a personality.

The dome on top of R2's abdomen would swivel and the droid has a little pokey, nostril-like protrusion next to one of its lens-like eyes that moves around as if sniffing the environment. Those movements were controlled by actor Kenny Baker ("Time Bandits," "The Elephant Man"), who would crouch down inside R2's can-like body and move them manually. Baker would serve as R2-D2's puppeteer for all the "Star Wars" movies through to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015. He would also operate R2 for an episode of "The Muppet Show" and for the "Star Tours" ride at Disneyland.

For Richard Marquand's "Return of the Jedi" in 1983, Baker played a teddy bear-like Ewok named Paploo, another role where his face wasn't visible.

You know Kenny as R2D2, but he was also Paploo, the Ewok who stole the Imperial Speeder Bike. pic.twitter.com/85mMEvO0Of — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) January 10, 2014

Baker's Ewok costume covered his entire face, head, and body, and he was very uncomfortable in it. Baker reflected on the harrowing physical experiences playing his various "Star Wars" characters in John Phillip Peecher's 1983 book "The Making of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."