Wonka Passes $250 Million At The Box Office, Becoming This Season's Much-Needed Holiday Hit

An unexpected savior of the Christmas season box office has emerged, and his name is Willy Wonka. Indeed, Warner Bros.' prequel "Wonka," which stars Timothée Chalamet as the famed chocolate maker, has become a bigger-than-expected hit through its first two weekends of release. Even against a deluge of competition and as other movies have missed the mark, this musical has managed to become a crowd-pleaser. In short order, it has passed a pretty major milestone as the film has surpassed the $250 million mark worldwide.

Director Paul King's "Wonka" earned $18 million over the holiday weekend and a very solid $10.3 million on Christmas Day to bring its domestic total to $85.8 million, per The Numbers. Meanwhile, the film has done quite well overseas earning $171.3 million to date giving it a grand total of $257.1 million — and counting. Let's not forget that movies released in December tend to have longer legs than usual (assuming audiences respond to them in any way), meaning this is very much just the beginning for WB's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" prequel.

Things looked good for the film when it overperformed with a $39 million opening weekend. But that's just one weekend. The question that lingered was whether or not word of mouth would carry it in the coming weeks. That question has been answered. Even with the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "The Iron Claw," the animated "Migration" heading into the weekend, as well as "The Color Purple," "Ferrari," and "The Boys in the Boat" hitting theaters on Christmas Day, the movie has more than held its own. That's very good news for theater chains that are facing an uncertain stretch heading into the new year.