Wonka Is Off To A Sweeter Than Expected Start At The Box Office

Warner Bros. has found itself a hit with "Wonka." The musical prequel to Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" starring Timothee Chalamet as the title character opened in theaters in the U.S. over the weekend and wound up beating industry projections. It topped the charts with a $39 million debut, benefitting greatly from a lack of direct competition. This is good news that the industry at large could sorely use as we head into an uncertain holiday season, with a very bare release calendar on the horizon for the first chunk of 2024.

"Wonka," directed by Paul King (of "Paddington" fame), got a head start overseas, opening in several key markets earlier this month. It has gone well so far, as the film has amassed $112.4 million to date internationally. That gives it a strong $151.4 million running total heading into Christmas week, which will see Warner Bros. also release "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and "The Color Purple." But this hopes to be a family-friendly option for audiences through the end of the year and it figures to have long legs as a result. Even against a higher-than-expected $125 million production budget, this is an encouraging start.

The film focuses on a young Willy Wonka as he sets out to realize his dream of becoming one of the world's premier chocolate makers. Critics have been mostly kind to the prequel thus far, but audiences have eaten it up, giving it a really strong A- CinemaScore. Again, the crowd-pleasing nature of the movie will help it have a longer shelf life well beyond opening weekend. You can read /Film's 7 out of 10 review of the film right here.