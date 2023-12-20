Christopher Nolan Says AI Could Not Have Predicted Oppenheimer's Success

Amid our nostalgia-mad monoculture, in the age of legacy sequels and the franchise-ation of movies, it often seems like we're in some sort of endlessly repeating paroxysm of déjà vu. Hollywood is notorious for doubling down on anything even marginally successful, often to disastrous effect. Take a look at the current plight of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has become so ubiquitous and tiresome that 2024 could be Kevin Feige's last chance to save it. Similarly, in the wake of the MCU's dominance, studios have attempted their own version of a shared universe and mostly failed. "John Wick: Chapter 4" was an example of cinematic universe-building done right, but even Lionsgate struggled to expand that universe into prestige TV, with the ultimately pointless "The Continental" series.

Make no mistake, we're in for a continuing deluge of legacy sequels and IP fetishization, as studios scramble for some sort of consistency amid the unfamiliar environs of the streaming age. Making matters worse is the looming shadow of AI, which, as Joe Russo has gleefully reminded us on several occasions, will soon be writing our movies for us and even perhaps putting each audience member at the center of whatever hollow pastiches it regurgitates after trawling the online archives for "inspiration."

It's all a bit bleak, isn't it? Thankfully, there's hope. You'd think Hollywood might have gone back to the drawing board long ago and tried to dream up some original ideas. But it's taken until 2023 for the discourse to shift in that direction. In the wake of the MCU's struggles, general superhero fatigue, and waning box office profits, there's been a lot more talk about how Hollywood might diversify its output going forward — especially following the unlikely success of "Oppenheimer."