Christopher Nolan Pulls A James Cameron, Says Don't Trust A.I.

Given the proliferation of ChatGPT over the last year, Artificial Intelligence has become the threat du jour to humankind. In micro, its use by lazy college students and conscienceless publishers to mimic expertise in term papers and clickbait articles doesn't feel apocalyptic, but when you consider that studios, networks, and streamers are eager to use it as a means of reducing human input into movies and shows meant to be enjoyed by living, breathing, sentient human beings, you begin to wonder what's in this for anyone other than billionaire tech brats and the soulless executives whose only concern is catering to shareholders. All they care about is "right-sizing" their business, which means paying as few people as little as possible.

All you need to do is look at what automation has done to the global workforce. Forrester projects that 63 million jobs in Asia Pacific (India, China, South Korea, Australia, and Japan) will be eliminated by 2040. Considering the steady growth of the planet's population, you don't need a high-school degree to see the problem here. Factor in the looming climate crisis, and your children/grandchildren are due to live through the boring, gradual societal collapse chapters of "The Road Warrior" and "Waterworld." If they're lucky, we'll set off a nuclear holocaust that subjects everyone to a year's worth of "Threads," and then who needs a workforce?

So let's, uh, look on the bright side like Christopher Nolan is! Even though the blockbuster auteur is a month away from unleashing "Oppenheimer" in theaters all over the globe, he's not entirely down on humanity's latest technological advances. As to AI, he thinks we're catastrophizing a tad. But he also shares James Cameron's view that the unfettered application of AI could hasten Skynet-like devastation. Let's dig into his observations.