Black Mirror's Creator Had ChatGPT Write An Episode (And It Was Awful)

For a long time, whenever anyone worried out loud about AI, the concern was always about some Skynet-style scenario whereby a machine becomes self-aware and obliterates the human race. But, as it turns out, all that needed to happen for AI to threaten our current way of life was for some programmers to make a chatbot that could dredge the internet and spit out text that reads as though it was written by some barely-conscious human.

Now, these Large Language Models (LLMs) are the threat du jour, the most prominent example being OpenAI's ChatGPT, which has played a big part in alerting everyone to just how rapidly these models are developing. And with Joe Russo trumpeting the arrival of an AI-ruled future, the prospect of some awful AI-written movie draws ever nearer. It's no wonder, then, that the ongoing WGA strike is partly fueled by a concern over AI, and Hollywood's refusal to establish rules that govern how the technology is used.

All of which sounds a bit like the plot of a "Black Mirror" episode. The rivetingly unsettling anthology series from Charlie Brooker has been running for a full five seasons, providing us with an array of grim vignettes that capture various dystopian visions of the future. Now, "Black Mirror" season 6 is almost upon us, promising to once again upset us all with its depictions of tech gone awry. And, perhaps surprisingly, judging by the official synopses for each of the five episodes, Brooker won't be exploring an AI-ruled future. Which might have to do with the fact he's already had a go at ChatGPT and wasn't all that impressed.